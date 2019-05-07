McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.66 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.14B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mck has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.