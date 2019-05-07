Amicus Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.82M (+126.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fold has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.