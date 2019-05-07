YRC Worldwide Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, yrcw has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.