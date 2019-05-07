Wendy's Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.58M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wen has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.