Colfax Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+18.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cfx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.