Albemarle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $827.94M (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.