Middleby Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $683.01M (+16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, midd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.