Sinclair Broadcast Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $707.94M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sbgi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.