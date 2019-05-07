Spectrum Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $874.57M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, spb has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.