MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.27M (+33.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mbi has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.