Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.53B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dis has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.