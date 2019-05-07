Talend Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.59M (+20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tlnd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.