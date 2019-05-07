Copa Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-50.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $670.26M (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpa has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.