Darling Ingredients Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-75.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $875.7M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dar has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.