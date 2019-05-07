Applied Optoelectronics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-178.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.86M (-19.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aaoi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.