Etsy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.72M (+41.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etsy has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.