DHT Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+216.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.18M (+67.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dht has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.