Switch Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.12M (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, swch has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.