Primoris Services +7% after beating Q1 estimates

Primoris Services (PRIM +7.6% ) reports Q1 revenue increase of 31.2% Y/Y to $661.56M, with MSA revenue of $292.9M (+100% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Power $145.38M (12.7% Y/Y); Pipeline $134.81M (+134.1% Y/Y); Utilities $146.21M (-12.3% Y/Y); Transmission $118.44M; and Civil $116.71M (+3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by bps 91 bps to 7.9%; and operating improved by 27 bps to 1.4%.

SG&A expenses were $42.93M; and as percentage of revenue 6.5% down by 84 bps.

Net cash used in operating activities was $72.1M, compared to cash provided $3.66M a year ago.

Total Backlog was of $2.94B at March 31, 2019; 6.5% increase over December 31, 2018; with Fixed backlog of $1.55B, and MSA backlog of $1.37B.

Company announced that on May 3, Brian Pratt stepped down as Chairman of the Board. David King has assumed the position of Executive Chairman and CEO.

FY19 Outlook: EPS $1.60 to $1.80.

