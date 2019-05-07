Dominion CEO says will take Atlantic Coast Pipeline fight to Supreme Court

Dominion Energy (D -0.7% ), fighting to resume construction on the $7.8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline, plans to take its case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, CEO Tom Farrell says.

The regulatory process has been "very frustrating" but the company will not back down from the project as planned, which would pump fracked natural gas from West Virginia through Virginia and into North Carolina, Farrell says.

But environmentalists - represented in court by the Southern Environmental Law Center - also say they will not back down, but SELC attorney Greg Buppert notes the Supreme Court takes less than 1% of cases presented to it and typically hears cases involving constitutional issues or conflicts between lower courts.

"Neither of those issues are present here... So I think Dominion has a very steep hill to climb," Buppert says.

"From a reasonableness standpoint, it never made sense to build an interstate gas pipeline through two national forests, a national park and some of the steepest mountains in Virginia and West Virginia," Buppert says. "The company has stubbornly stuck to that route," adding that its problems "are entirely self-inflicted."