Abraxas Petroleum down 4% as Q1 earnings lag estimates

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS -4.1% ) reports Q1 production averaged 10,874 Boe/day, +3.7% Y/Y, primarily due to higher crude oil production of 7,252 bbl/day (+8%), partially offset by lower natural gas and NGLs production.

Combined realized Prices, net of realized hedging is down 12% to $34.27/Boe, for crude oil price is down 11% to $47.51, -36% for natural gas at $1.28 and NGL price is down 95% to $7.87.

Sales of $34.5M, down 15% was negatively impacted by weather conditions in both North Dakota and West Texas, periodic electrical outages in West Texas, and issues with third party gas processing constraints

Lease operating increased 63% to $7.90/Boe

Abraxas agreed to sell its interest in certain non-operated propertie in Williston Basin in North Dakota to an undisclosed buyer, for $15.5M; the divestiture represents ~5% of current Bakken daily production.

For Q2, the company expects capex to be ~$26M, then tapering off to $21M in Q3, and $10M in Q4.

Previously: Abraxas Petroleum misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 6)