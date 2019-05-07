Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.7B (+45.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mpc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.