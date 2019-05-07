Microchip Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+33.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mchp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

