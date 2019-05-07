Sempra Energy sees Q1 earnings jump 27%, forecasts continued growth

Sempra Energy (SRE -0.3% ) is slightly lower after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings that increased 27% Y/Y but missing revenue expectations.

Among SRE's major subsidiaries, San Diego Gas & Electric's Q1 net income edged 3.5% higher Y/Y to $176M and Southern California Gas net income jumped 17% to $264M.

Q1 revenues from the company's utilities businesses totaled $2.515B, up 15% Y/Y.

SRE reaffirms EPS guidance for FY 2019 of $5.70-$6.30 vs. $6.01 analyst consensus estimate and FY 2020 of $6.70-$7.50 vs. $7.10 consensus.

SRE says it is "well positioned at the intersection of two key trends - the transition toward cleaner energy, and the U.S.' rise as a global energy leader - and this creates a unique opportunity for our company's continued growth."