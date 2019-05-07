Portola Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.11 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.6M (+212.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ptla has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.