AECOM Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.89B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.