Cedar Fair Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.47 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.14M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fun has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.