Vonage Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277.82M (+9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.