Thomson Reuters Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tri has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.