New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.92M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nyt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.