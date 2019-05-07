Nexstar Media Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.35M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, nxst has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.