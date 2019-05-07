Energy Transfer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.39B (+73.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, et has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.