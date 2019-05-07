Cincinnati Bell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.99M (+29.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cbb has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.