Citi rewards some cardholders for opening bank accounts

Citigroup (C -2.8% ) hopes to turn its credit card customers into banking customers by offering them such perks as airline points.

Recently, the world's largest credit card issuer privately offered some cardholders 30,000 airline points to sign up for an online checking account, Bloomberg reports.

This quarter, it plans to upgrade its Thank You and Double Cash reward programs for select cardholders to entice them to sign up for more products and services.

Early testing looks promising. Digital deposits rose by about $1B in Q1, more than for all of last year, CFO Mark Mason told Bloomberg.