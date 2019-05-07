Roku Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (-271.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.8M (+38.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, roku has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.