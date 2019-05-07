Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449.9M (-13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nuan has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.