Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.41M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fnv has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.