Infinera Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (-440.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $311.11M (+53.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, infn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.