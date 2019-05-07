Pan American Silver Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-95.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.67M (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, paas has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.