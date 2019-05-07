Cimarex Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.51M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xec has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.