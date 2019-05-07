Gulf Island seeks strategic alternatives

Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI +1.9% ) announced Q1 net loss of $3M, better than loss of $5.3M last year.

Gulf Island had $334.7M backlog, and saw revenue rise 18% to $67.6M; however, the company says that the results were impacted by under-utilization of its facilities.

Cash and short-term investments stood at $70.2M, with no debt and total working capital of $102M

In May 2019, the Company amended its $40M credit facility to extend its maturity to June 2021.

The company also said a special committee has been formed to explore alternative strategies and hired Johnson Rice & Co to serve as its financial adviser.

