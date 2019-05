Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 12.8% on the day and carved out a new post-IPO high of $85.00 earlier in the session. Just over a week ago, the IPO was priced at $25 per share.

Earlier today, Bernstein forecast that the alternative meat industry could be worth $40.5B in the next decade, The firm says if Beyond Meat can claim 5% of the market, it will have $2B in sales in 2028.

On a related note, options trading on Beyond Meat starts tomorrow.