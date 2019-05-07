Green Plains Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.88 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.84M (-22.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gpre has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.