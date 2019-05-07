Golub Capital BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.09M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gbdc has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.