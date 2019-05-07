ANGI Homeservices Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.86M (+19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, angi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.