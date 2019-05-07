EZCORP Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.87M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ezpw has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.