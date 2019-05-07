Career Education Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.07M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ceco has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.