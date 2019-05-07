Sotherly Hotels pares back on 2019 FFO guidance

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO -1.4% ) trims its 2019 guidance for FFO to $14.1M-$14.7M from its previous range of $15.4M-$16.0M.

FFO per share guidance drops to 91 cents-95 cents from the previous range of 98 cents-$1.02.

Q1 FFO of $3.99M, or 26 cents per share, fell from $4.48M, or 29 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-store RevPAR of $114.57 rose from $103.84 in Q1 2018, and same-store occupancy increased to 69.7% from 66.8%.

Q1 hotel EBITDA increased to $13.2M from $11.9M.

