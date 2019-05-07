Intercept Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.58 (+19.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.15M (+45.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, icpt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.