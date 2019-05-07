Israel Chemicals and Hallador Energy among Energy/Materials gainers; HighPoint Resources and IAMGOLD among losers

Gainers: Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) +6%. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) +6%. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) +6%. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +6%. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +6%.
Losers: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) -15%. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) -12%. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) -11%. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) -11%. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) -10%.
CDM Capital says forced selling by hedge funds and private-equity has made Antero Resources super-cheap, and sees more than 100% upside.
Just three Seeking Alpha contributors cover Antero, but the average author rating is a highly bullish 4.67 on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 very bearish, 5 very bullish).
